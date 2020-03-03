Small logo Subscribe to leading news on impact investing. Learn More
Features
Series
Themes
Community
Data
Subscribe
Log In
More
The Brief Originals Dealflow Signals The Impact Alpha Impact Voices Podcasts Agents of Impact Open
What's Next Measure Better Investing in Racial Equity Beyond Trade-offs Impact en las Americas New Revivalists
Local and Inclusive Climate Finance Catalytic Capital Capital on the Frontier Best Practices Geographies
Slack Conference Calls Events Contribute
The Archive ImpactSpace The Accelerator Selection Tool Network Map
About Us FAQ Calendar Pricing and Payment Policy Privacy Policy Terms of Service Agreement Contact Us
Locavesting Entrepreneurship Gender Smart Return on Inclusion Good Jobs Creative economy Opportunity Zones Investing in place Housing New Schooled Well Being People on the Move Faith and investing Inclusive Fintech
Clean Energy Farmer Finance Soil Wealth Conservation Finance Financing Fish
Innovative Finance
Personal Finance Impact Management
Africa Asia Europe Latin America Middle East Oceania/Australia China Canada India United Kingdom United States
Subscribe
Features
The Brief Originals Dealflow Signals The Impact Alpha Impact Voices Podcasts Agents of Impact Open
Series
What's Next Measure Better Investing in Racial Equity Beyond Trade-offs Impact en las Americas New Revivalists
Themes
Local and Inclusive Climate Finance Catalytic Capital Capital on the Frontier Best Practices Geographies
Community
Slack Conference Calls Events Contribute
Data
The Archive ImpactSpace The Accelerator Selection Tool Network Map
Subscribe Log In
More
About Us FAQ Calendar Pricing and Payment Policy Privacy Policy Terms of Service Agreement Contact Us
Women Rising  |  March 3, 2020

Realizing the Caribbean’s renewable energy potential

The Paradise Park Solar Farm under construction in Westmoreland l Photo credit: Jamaica Gleaner
Dennis Price    Dennis Price
 


ImpactAlpha, Mar. 3For all their solar and wind, the Caribbean islands largely depend on high-cost fossil fuels and state-owned utility monopolies. A shortage of capital has blocked the rollout of cleaner and lower cost energy infrastructure.

German real assets manager MPC Capital has tapped domestic Caribbean investors for the first $27 million of its new Caribbean Clean Energy Fund. As part of a Clinton Global Initiative commitment, the firm aims to raise another $63 million from U.S.-based impact investors, institutions and foundations.

“The Caribbean region is underserved and overlooked,” says Resilience Capital Ventures’ Gillian Marcelle, who is advising MPC. The islands are fragmented and the deals may be small, she says, but renewable infrastructure represents “a good business opportunity if you are willing to be patient.”

The fund aims to return a 12% annual return. Caribbean investors and institutions include the Jamaica National Group, Caribbean insurer Sagicor, the Development Bank of Jamaica and Teachers Credit Union of Trinidad and Tobago.

Clean energy pipeline. The Caribbean Clean Energy Fund has backed two projects including Paradise Park, a 51-megawatt solar park in Jamaica that has secured $50 million in project financing from French and Dutch development banks PROPARCO and FMO. The second project is Tilawind, a 21-megawatt wind farm in Tilarán, Costa Rica. More than a dozen solar, wind and efficiency projects in the pipeline require investments in the hundreds of millions.

Impact lens. Through a ‘blended finance’ strategy, MPC will support capacity-building activities and education programs to recruit and train 250 workers for renewable energy and 500 people in disaster preparedness, and will work with 500 high-level actors to create an enabling environment renewable energy finance. Women will be a focus of each activity.

 

You might also like...

 

Back to Top Stories
Features
The Brief
Originals
Dealflow
Signals
The Impact Alpha
Impact Voices
Podcasts
Agents of Impact
Open
Series
Community
Slack
Conference Calls
Events
Contribute
Data
The Archive
ImpactSpace
The Accelerator Selection Tool
Network Map
About Us
About
FAQ
Calendar
Contact Us
For general support and other questions, email us at:
support@impactalpha.com

© Impact Alpha 2020   |   Privacy Policy   |   Pricing and Payment Policy   |   Terms of Service Agreement